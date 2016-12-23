Armenian FM holds meeting with Russian State Duma’s delegation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on December 23 held a meeting with the Russian delegation led by Chairman of the Duma’s committee of CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov, press service of the MFA told “Armenpress”.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Armenia Artak Zakaryan also was present at the meeting.

Minister Nalbandian attached importance to the further strengthening of Armenia-Russia close allied relations at various formats and in this context he highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The delegation members stated that their visit is symbolic since after the Russian parliamentary elections this is their committee’s first foreign visit.

The both sides highlighted the existing mutually beneficial cooperation between the Armenian Parliament and the Russian State Duma.

Leonid Kalashnikov presented the works of their committee, the initiatives aimed at developing the relations with Armenia, as well as the results of the joint session held with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Yerevan.

The sides also talked about the cooperation within the framework of the CIS, EAEU, CSTO.

Armenia’s FM presented the guests the efforts aimed at overcoming the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh in early April.