“INTERACTIVE TV” and “ICON COMMUNICATIONS” reorganized via merger

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. With a view to improving and expanding the scope of the services provided by “UCOM” Limited Liability Company (hereinafter the “Company”), on December 19, 2016, the general meeting of the Company reached a decision on the reorganization via a merger of “INTERACTIVE TV” LLC and “ICON COMMUNICATIONS” CJSC with the Company, Ucom told “Armenpress”.

Due to the aforementioned, neither legal succession, nor transfer of Company’s rights and obligations, will take place. As per the applicable legislation and the Transfer Act, the Company is the legal successor of all obligations of “INTERACTIVE TV” LLC and “ICON COMMUNICATIONS” CJSC.

The Company has decided to redeem its share of the charter capital of the Company, created as a result of the reorganization, by way of reduction of the charter capital, due to which the Company’s charter capital will constitute 16 958 695 AMD.