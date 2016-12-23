COAF awards certificate for most coverage to Armenpress news agency

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency received a certificate as an agency covering the Children of Armenia Fund the most in the period of July 15-December 15.

Anahit Evoyan, media relations coordinator of COAF said the awarding ceremony for reporters and news agencies was held in five nominations – agency covering COAF the most, author of the most diverse range of topics in publications, agency covering rural issues objectively, author of the most touching article and the “most COAF” photo.

“These awards are very important for us, because in July of this year we had a seminar entitled “News agencies and children”, where we talked about the issue of raising the topic of children in the media”, she said, adding COAF has implemented a special humanitarian project because of the April war, and just the day before a team of doctors and psychologists departed for Nagorno Karabakh and delivered support. “And for relieving the children from stress we held a summer camp”, Evoyan said.

Acting executive director of COAF Inessa Grigoryan said in her speech that relations between the media and the Fund have strengthened particularly in the last two years.

“We also dealt with regional media outlets and agencies in Nagorno Karabakh due to work”, Grigoryan said.