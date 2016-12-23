Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Hijacked Libyan passenger plane lands in Malta


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A hijacked Libyan passenger plane has landed in Malta’s airport with 118 people on board, Reuters reports.

The two hijackers threatened to blow up the plane.

Their demands are still unknown.

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter he is informed about the “potential hijack situation” in the plane.

"Security and emergency operations are standing by,” he said.



