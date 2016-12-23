President Sargsyan takes part in year-end session of YSU board of trustees

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University, participated in the year-end session of the “Yerevan State University” foundation’s board of trustees.

Members of the board discussed and approved the Rector’s report on the YSU’s main directions activities of 2015-2016.

The report included educational, scientific-research, international cooperation, publishing activities, public relations and IT, social policy and works with graduates and students, and the activities of YSU’s Ijevan branch.

Within the framework of the agenda, Rector Aram Simonyan briefed members of the board on the YSU 2016 January-November revenue and expenditure performance reporting. The estimates of the 2017 revenue and expenditure of the YSU was presented to the board, and the issue of electing an auditor for the financial-economic activities.

In addition to the agenda issues, everyday issues were also discussed, and President Sargsyan held a Q&A with members of the board.

At the end of the session, President Sargsyan awarded the 1st class Order “For services to the Fatherland” to Professor Gurgen Melikyan, dean of the Oriental Studies faculty, for significant contribution to the field of education.

The President congratulated Gurgen Melikyan for receiving the high official award, and congratulated the Board and the YSU with the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, and thanked for the cooperation in 2016.

Prior to the session of the board, the President, accompanied by the minister of education and science, YSU Rector, members of the board of trustees and deans of faculties toured the newly renovated sports hall of the university, the guesthouse, and the Chairs of civil protection and medical aid, physical education and sports.