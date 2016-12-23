Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Russian Duma’s committee of CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov and the committee members on December 23 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia, press service of Armenia’s Parliament told “Armenpress”.

Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Armenia Mher Shahgeldyan accompanied the Russian delegation.

Leonid Kalashnikov and the delegation members laid a wreath at the monument of the Armenian Genocide victims on behalf of the Russian State Duma, laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents on the Armenian Genocide.

“Today also innocent people are killed, it is necessary to unite all efforts to prevent new human tragedies”, Leonid Kalashnikov said.