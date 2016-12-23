E-education to be available in rural areas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. New projects will be realized in the educational field in accordance to the proposal of the ministry of education and science of Armenia, minister Levon Mkrtchyan told reporters.

“The “Ararat national excellence program of undergraduate education”, which has high quality and will enable passing exams in Armenian and enroll in foreign universities”, Mkrtchyan said.

High schools can submit bids to initiate the program.

“We are the country where any mechanism of the educational system works”, the minister said.

In Mkrtchyan’s opinion, Armenia has an average level educational system, which can become better.

Speaking on e-education, the minister said within the framework of e-education development and development of rural schools, test e-lessons have been organized with the participation of provincial schools.

“We chose 10 leading schools of the country, which are willing to assist educational institutions in need for support. Subjects which are considered to be more efficient for e-education have been chosen: “Informatics”, “Chemistry”, “Physics”, “Biology”, “Geography” and foreign languages”, he said.