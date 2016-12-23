Berlin attack suspect gunned down in Italy
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Tunisian Anis Amri, the 24 year old man suspected in carrying out the December 19 Berlin Christmas market attack has been killed in Milan, Italy during a shootout with law enforcement agencies, Reuters reported citing sources in Italian special services.
Italy’s minister of interior is scheduled to hold a special press conference.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 15:39 Armenian FM holds meeting with Russian State Duma’s delegation
- 15:35 “INTERACTIVE TV” and “ICON COMMUNICATIONS” reorganized via merger
- 15:20 COAF awards certificate for most coverage to Armenpress news agency
- 15:12 Hijacked Libyan passenger plane lands in Malta
- 14:20 President Sargsyan takes part in year-end session of YSU board of trustees
- 14:19 Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia
- 14:08 E-education to be available in rural areas
- 13:51 Berlin attack suspect gunned down in Italy
- 13:04 LIVE: President Putin holds his 12th big press conference
- 12:48 Armenia has great potential for development of cooperation with EAEU member states – Deputy Minister
- 12:34 Extraordinary sitting over in Parliament: MPs vote in favor of one draft law and three loan agreements
- 12:18 Public Services watchdog decreases electricity tariffs in Armenia
- 12:01 PM Karapetyan gets acquainted with ICT sector’s short-term and long-term development proposals
- 11:27 Shooting ranges to be opened in all provinces of Armenia
- 11:05 Fethullah Gulen denies his involvement in assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
- 11:02 Deputy speaker of Turkish parliament detained
- 10:24 Nagorno Karabakh forces suppress intense Azerbaijani violations overnight
- 10:23 Iran’s seeks rapprochement with EAEU – Iran’s President Rouhani
- 09:56 Citizens of Aleppo celebrate liberation of the city
- 09:37 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 09:33 Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway difficult to pass
- 12.22-21:50 2017 will be turning point for development of Armenian-Iranian relations – senior lawmaker
- 12.22-21:30 Iran affirms purchase of 100 Airbus passenger planes
- 12.22-21:16 Turkish warplanes kill 24 civilians in Syria
- 12.22-19:39 The are no impassible roads in Armenia
- 12.22-19:27 Festive reception held for Armenian business circle at Presidential Palace of Armenia
- 12.22-19:02 Armenian Defense Minister discusses development prospects of bilateral relations with Georgian officials
- 12.22-18:13 Foreign currencies appreciate in Armenia
- 12.22-17:30 EEC Board Chairman, Kazakhstan’s President discuss Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session agenda
- 12.22-17:09 Yerevan Mayor bestows keys to new apartments to families of fallen police officers
- 12.22-17:02 Russia-US rapprochement stems from strategic interests of Armenia’s national security
- 12.22-16:45 NKR Parliament adopts 2017 state budget
- 12.22-16:13 President Sargsyan meets Russian State Duma’s delegation
- 12.22-15:45 By creation of corridor connecting Persian Gulf with Black Sea Armenia will geopolitically improve its positions
- 12.22-14:59 Law enforcement agencies issue new details on Spitak murder-suicide of mother and two children
21:27, 12.20.2016
Viewed 7669 times Mkhitaryan able to alone perform functions of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata- Eurosport
17:53, 12.16.2016
Viewed 2542 times Online petition kicks off demanding Israel to revise its position on Armenia
11:22, 12.17.2016
Viewed 2340 times Eurosport.uk names Henrikh Mkhitaryan best footballer of week
12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 2326 times Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan
14:40, 12.17.2016
Viewed 2227 times Azerbaijan will suffer a bitter defeat and lose territories in case of unleashing new war – first President of Armenia