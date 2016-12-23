Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

Berlin attack suspect gunned down in Italy


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Tunisian Anis Amri, the 24 year old man suspected in carrying out the December 19 Berlin Christmas market attack has been killed in Milan, Italy during a shootout with law enforcement agencies, Reuters reported citing sources in Italian special services.

Italy’s minister of interior is scheduled to hold a special press conference. 



