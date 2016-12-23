LIVE: President Putin holds his 12th big press conference

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is holding big annual press conference, reports “Armenpress”.

This is the 12th press conference held by Putin.



Initially, the press conference was going to be held on December 22, but it was postponed due to the funeral of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov who was killed by a gunman in Turkey on December 19.

Almost 1500 reporters will cover Putin’s press conference. Every year their number is gradually increasing.