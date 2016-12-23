Armenia has great potential for development of cooperation with EAEU member states – Deputy Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A number of officials of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states, heads of business structures, Ambassadors and commercial representatives are taking part in the “Prospects for the development of EAEU-Armenia industrial cooperation” conference to discuss the issues of the industrial cooperation development within the EAEU and propose solutions, reports “Armenpress”.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Hovhannes Azizyan said there is a great potential to expand the industrial cooperation between the EAEU member states, and Armenia is ready for that.

“We are here to together summarize the results of the carried out works, to hear proposals aimed at raising the industrial cooperation to a new level, to use all mechanisms that boost the cooperation. Those mainly relate to forming and applying technological platforms, as well as prudently using the state assistance. The use of the mentioned mechanisms must create real opportunities, contribute to the expansion of trade turnover. Undoubtedly, the most important boosting mechanisms are private investments, and considering that, Armenia creates all conditions for attracting investments by putting almost no restriction on the investment activity”, the Deputy Minister said.

He identified a number of sectors where Armenia has a great potential for cooperation, for instance, food industry, pharmaceuticals, machinery, textiles, jewelry etc.

“I think the EAEU industrial policy must greatly contribute to the stable industrial development, raising the competitiveness between the member states in the sector, carrying out productive cooperation, as well as eliminating obstacles emerged on the way of good transportations”, the Deputy Minister said.