Extraordinary sitting over in Parliament: MPs vote in favor of one draft law and three loan agreements

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary sitting convened by the Government has been completed in the Parliament of Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

111 MPs were registered.

The lawmakers discussed and adopted the draft law on making change in the law on “State duty” with 81 votes in favor, 5 against and 16 abstained.

The three international agreements that were submitted to the Parliament’s ratification were put up to voting.

The Parliament approved “Infrastructure Sustainability Support Program, Phase 2 (Ordinary Pperations)” loan agreement signed between Armenia and the Asian Development Bank on November 11, 2016. According to the agreement 90 million USD budget support loan will be provided to Armenia. 78 MPs voted in favor of the agreement, 24 were against, 2 abstained.

The Parliament approved the “Fourth Development Policy Loan” loan agreement with 78 votes in favor, 23 against and 3 abstained. The agreement was signed between Armenia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on December 9, 2016. Under the agreement 50 million USD budget loan will be provided to Armenia. The loan will be directed to financing the budget deficit. The loan will be repaid in 25 years.

The CAM 1007 01 D loan agreement signed between Armenia’s Government and the French Development Agency on November 30, 2016 was approved by the Parliament with 78 votes in favor, 24 against and 2 abstained. Under this agreement Armenia’s Government will receive 40 million Euro budget support loan. The loan will be repaid in 20 years.