Public Services watchdog decreases electricity tariffs in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The electricity prices in Armenia have been revised. The electricity tariff for consumers decreased by 1.22 drams. The session of the Public Services Regulatory Commission defined the following tariffs for consumers sold by “Electric Networks of Armenia”.

For consumers using 110kV voltage the daytime tariff for 1 kWh will be 33.48 drams, the nighttime tariff will be 29.48 drams.

For consumers using 35Kv voltage the daytime tariff will be 35.98 drams for 1kWh, and the nighttime tariff 31.98 drams.

For consumers using 6(10) kV voltage the daytime tariff will be 41.98 drams, and the nighttime tariff will be 31.98 drams. Regarding consumers using 0.38 kV and lower (significant part of population), the daytime tariff is defined at 44.98 drams (previously 46.2) and the nighttime tariff 34.98 drams.

Gagik Baghramyan, head of the pricing policy department of the committee, mentioned that according to the November 3, 2016 Government’s decree, the daytime tariff for socially vulnerable families will be 40 drams and the nighttime tariff 30 drams.

“Several factors impacted the process of revising the electricity prices, but mainly it’s the decrease of gas prices supplied to thermal power plants”, he said.

According to Karen Harutyunyan, CEO of “Electric Networks of Armenia”, defining the tariffs is not the function of the ENA.

The commission’s new tariffs will come into force February 1, 2017.