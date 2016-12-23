PM Karapetyan gets acquainted with ICT sector’s short-term and long-term development proposals

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The regular discussion over the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector was held in Armenia’s Government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on December 23, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The PM was introduced on the summary of proposals and the development process of projects over the short-term and long-term development of the ICT sector. It was reported that at the moment the discussions on this issue are underway within the framework of the joint working group of the interested Ministries and the sector representatives.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to the public-private sector cooperation aimed at achieving progress in the sector and the increase of number of people with the same views, civil stances like the ICT representatives.

“I have many hopes with you: you can be the locomotive that will change the economy, the atmosphere and the culture”, Karen Karapetyan said and expressed readiness to assist all constructive initiatives.

It is expected to present the results of the works and package of programs with concrete measures to the PM in mid-January, 2017.