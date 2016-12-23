Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

Shooting ranges to be opened in all provinces of Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. According to Hrachya Rostomyan, minister of sports and youth affairs, the number of shooting ranges throughout the country will increase in accordance to the government’s concept.

“The concept of shooting ranges is about all communities of Armenia: rural, urban, having shooting ranges. The most important is that our children will know how to correctly treat a firearm and correctly aim”, the minister said.



