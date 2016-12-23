Fethullah Gulen denies his involvement in assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. US-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen denied his involvement in the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, reports Deutsche Welle.

Gulen blamed the Turkish leadership who say that the Gulenists stand behind Karlov’s assassination.

“Turkey’s government, paving the way for other murders, blames the Gulen community on committing that crime. It is impossible to convince the world the truth of such accusations”, Gulen said.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.