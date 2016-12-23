Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

Deputy speaker of Turkish parliament detained


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Pervin Buldan, deputy speaker of the Turkish Parliament and MP of the pro-Kurdish HDP party has been detained, Buldan herself tweeted.

Buldan has been detained at her home by Turkish police. Reasons of her detention are not yet known.

12 in 59 HDP lawmakers are currently under arrest in Turkey.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration