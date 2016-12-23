Deputy speaker of Turkish parliament detained
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Pervin Buldan, deputy speaker of the Turkish Parliament and MP of the pro-Kurdish HDP party has been detained, Buldan herself tweeted.
Buldan has been detained at her home by Turkish police. Reasons of her detention are not yet known.
12 in 59 HDP lawmakers are currently under arrest in Turkey.
09:37, 12.23.2016
