Iran’s seeks rapprochement with EAEU – Iran’s President Rouhani

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Iran seeks rapprochement with the Eurasian Economic Union and wants to carry out free trade with it, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek, reports TASS.

“We want to have free trade with this Union”, Rouhani said.

He said the Iranian side expects that this issue will be discussed in the upcoming EAEU summit on December 26 in St. Petersburg.