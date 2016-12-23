Nagorno Karabakh forces suppress intense Azerbaijani violations overnight

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Overnight December 22-23 Azerbaijani forces made intense ceasefire violations in the eastern (Akna) and south-eastern (Martuni) parts of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the NKR defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement, saying: “Overnight December 22-23 Azerbaijani forces made over 65 ceasefire violations along the entire Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, firing various caliber small arms and mortars. Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1200 shots at NKR positions.

Most intense violations occurred in the eastern (Akna) and south-eastern (Martuni) parts. In the Martuni direction alone, Azerbaijani forces shelled NKR positions 14 times: 9 times using 60mm mortars, and 5 times using 82mm mortars.

The NKR forces took countermeasures mainly in the Martuni direction in order to suppress the Azerbaijani aggression, thus forcing them to refrain from further provocative actions. The Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh confidently continued their service along the entire line of contact.

As of this moment the situation along the line of contact is relatively calm”.