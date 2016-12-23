Citizens of Aleppo celebrate liberation of the city

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of Aleppo are celebrating the liberation of their city. The rainy weather and winds don’t hinder citizens from going outside and celebrating one of the most significant event of the last 5 years of their lives, RIA Novosti reports.

“I thought this day would never come. We waited five years for this. Long live Bashar, long live Syria and Russia”, a local resident told reporters.

The Syrian Army officially announced on December 22 that Aleppo is under their control. “The Syrian Army command announces the restoration of peace and security in Aleppo”, the Syrian Army said.

The military reported that the last remaining militants and civilians have left the eastern part of Aleppo, therefore control is restored over it.

The Army considers the liberation of Aleppo as: “a strategic breakthrough in the ongoing anti-terror fight”.