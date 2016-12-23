YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. “Art of Devotion or Ode to Rose” by photographer and writer Edgar Harutyunyan leads the list of YEREVAN BESTSELLER project of ARMENPRESS.

Mark Aren’s “Where wild roses bloom” comes next. This is the second novel of the author which describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. The same former serviceman spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

The Glass Bead Game is ranked the 3rd in the list. It is the last full-length novel of the German author Hermann Hesse. It was begun in 1931 and published in Switzerland in 1943. "Glass Bead Game" is a literal translation of the German title, but the book has also been published under the title Magister Ludi, Latin for "Master of the Game", which is an honorific title awarded to the book's central character. The Glass Bead Game takes place at an unspecified date centuries into the future. Hesse suggested that he imagined the book's narrator writing around the start of the 25th century.

“The Fault in Our Stars” is the sixth novel by author John Green, published in January 2012. The title is inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." The novel is ranked 4th.

Narenk Galstyan’s “Akhparner” (meaning brothers in Western Armenian) is ranked 5th. This is the author’s first novel, which presents a history of a family who survived the Armenian Genocide. The book was published by “Antares” publishing house.

"Animal Farm" by George Orwell is 6th on "Bestseller Books List”. Animal Farm is an allegorical and dystopian novel, published in Englandon 17 August 1945. According to Orwell, the book reflects events leading up to theRussian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalin era in the Soviet Union. Orwell, ademocratic socialist, was an outspoken critic of Joseph Stalin and, especially after experiences with the NKVD and the Spanish Civil War, he was actively opposed to the controversial ideology of Stalinism. The book is banned in China, North Korea, Burma and a number of Islamic countries.

“Who Moved My Cheese? An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Your Work and in Your Life” by Spencer Johnson is ranked 7th. Published on September 8, 1998, it is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s collection titled “Stories” comes next. The collection comprises several famous novels of the Russian writer.

Levon Shahnur’s “Journey: Before Love” book is ranked 9th. The book describes the signs of life and death.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde concludes this week’s the list. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian’s beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

