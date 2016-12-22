The are no impassible roads in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Some highways in Armenia are difficult to pass by December 22, 19.00.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar are difficult to pass.

Black-ice is formed on Saravan-"Zanger", Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Stepanavan-Alaverdi, Berd-Tchambarak, Maralik-Lanjik, Maralik-Artik, Vardaghbyur-Ashotsk, Tsoգհamarg-Amasia, Sisian-Kapan roadways.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars in case of using tire chains.