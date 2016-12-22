Armenian Defense Minister discusses development prospects of bilateral relations with Georgian officials

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, who is in Georgia on an official visit, met with the Chair of Defense and Security Committee of Georgian parliament Irakli Sesiashvili and Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze on December 22.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, Armenian-Georgian friendly relations, the current cooperation level in various spheres and prospects to develop the cooperation were discussed at the meetings. A reference was made to issues of preserving and reinforcing regional security and stability. The sides reaffirmed the readiness to develop cooperation between the Governments of Armenia and Georgia.

On the same day Vigen Sargsyan visited Cathedral of St. Gevorg in Tbilisi which is the seat of the Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Holy Church in Georgia where he met with Primate of the Georgian Diocese Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan and other clergymen.

The delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister also visited “Hayartun” Cultural Educational and Youth Center at the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia where he met with representatives of Armenian community in Tbilisi, heads of Armenian organizations in Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

During the meeting Minister Sargsyan highlighted the role of the Armenian Church in the life of the Armenian people both in Armenia and Armenian Armed Forces, and Diaspora. He referred to the reforms being implemented in the Armed Forces and cooperation projects with various Diaspora organizations in the sidelines of Army-society interactions.

Armenian Defense Minister also met with Georgian civil society representatives in Tbilisi.