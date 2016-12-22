Foreign currencies appreciate in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs that on December 22 the USD exchange rate was 481.77 AMD which is an increase of 1.09 AMD compared to the previous day.
“Armenpress” reports that the Euro increased by 3.21 AMD forming 503.02 AMD. British pound appreciated by 1.25 AMD forming 594.12 AMD, Russian ruble increased by 0.05 drams reaching to 7.92 drams on December 22.
The prices for precious metals are as follows: the price for silver per gram is 248.29 AMD, gold-17.559,4 AMD, and platinum-14.126,21 AMD.
