EEC Board Chairman, Kazakhstan’s President discuss Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session agenda

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on December 22 discussed the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session agenda in Astana.

The session will be held on December 26 in St. Petersburg, the EEC press service told “Armenpress”.

The Eurasian Economic Commission together with the EAEU member states has prepared a number of important documents on the further development of the Eurasian integration. They are going to be discussed in the upcoming session. Issues related to the joint coordination of transportation policy, customs legislation, formation of common energy market are included in the session agenda.

Tigran Sargsyan informed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the current situation of the issues that will be discussed by the heads of states.