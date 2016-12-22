Yerevan Mayor bestows keys to new apartments to families of fallen police officers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan handed over the keys from new apartments to the families of the two fallen police officers – Gagik Mkrtchyan and Yuri Tepanosyan – who were killed during the July police precinct assault.

“At the suggestion of the President and mediation of the Police Chief, the City Council unanimously decided to provide apartments to the families of the fallen officers”, Mayor Margaryan said and assured the City Hall will continue to support the families of fallen police officers within its powers.