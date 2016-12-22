NKR Parliament adopts 2017 state budget

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic on December 22 convened a plenary session, press service of the Parliament told “Armenpress”.

NKR Finance Minister Spartak Tevosyan presented the draft law on the “NKR 2017 state budget” to the Parliament and stated that after the previous plenary session, 2 factions and one MP submitted 26 issues to the NKR Government.

“20 of those issues are repeated, over which the government didn’t change its view, and the remaining issues were sent to the parliament. The changes made in the preliminary option of the budget were also submitted”, Spartak Tevosyan said.

He said as a result of the proposals the articles related to the civil protection, the maintenance of public order, healthcare were changed. Thus, as a result of all changes, the budget expenses increased by 185 million 244 thousand AMD and the total money of the 2017 state budget comprised 94 billion 432 million AMD.

The NKR Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan delivered a speech at the plenary session by expressing gratitude to the MPs for the constructive discussions and apologized for not adopting certain proposals.

“If we are not accepting the proposals, comments and criticism, please, correctly assess since the important is the goal that we have achieved together with you. Our goal is GDP, economic growth, and the budget is the result of it”, the NKR PM said.

The NKR Parliament adopted the law on the “NKR 2017 state budget”, with 27 votes in favor and 3 against.

A number of laws were also discussed and approved during the session.

Concluding the session the NKR Parliament Speaker said by this session the sitting is not closed taking into account the existence of certain bills in the agenda, as well as the fact of sending the draft Constitution by the NKR President to the parliament.





