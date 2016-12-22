President Sargsyan meets Russian State Duma’s delegation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan on December 22 received the Russian delegation led by Chairman of the Duma’s committee of CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov who have arrived in Armenia to take part in the joint session with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Armenia, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

President Sargsyan attached importance to consistently deepening Armenia’s relations and mutual cooperation with the strategic partner Russia at all sectors, stating that the role of the parliamentarians is extremely great on that path.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope the results of the joint session between the Armenian and Russian parliamentary partners will have their contribution to strengthening the inter-state ties. Stating that although the international economic processes negatively affected the economies of the EAEU member states, the Union’s potential is quite big to boost the economic development.

The Armenian President stated that Armenia supports the development of integration processes and attaches importance to the active work of the member states aimed at moving forward those processes.







