By creation of corridor connecting Persian Gulf with Black Sea Armenia will geopolitically improve its positions

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Armenia is very important in terms of giving new impetus to the Armenian-Iranian relations, Expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan told a press conference in “Armenpress”.

“This visit justified all our expectations. If we consider the general framework of the issues discussed during the visit, it includes in it political, economic and cultural components. A project that has great regional significance became obvious which is the establishment of corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. The two sides held talks over this issue and expressed their readiness on the creation of that corridor. Iran’s President expressed such readiness for several times”, Vardan Voskanyan said.

He stated that the establishment of the corridor can have not only economic, but also political significance for us. From geopolitical perspective Armenia will improve its positions. To carry out such regional project will enable for our country to successfully overcome the Azerbaijani-Turkish blockade.

“It is important to state that in this context there were reactions from Azerbaijan, from Turkey as well. Even the Azerbaijani MFA’s official commented on this issue which at least could be strange if we do not consider the fact that Azerbaijan is competing with Armenia in terms of developing the relations with Iran. However, Iran stated that Armenia is the stable and reliable way which the Iranian side will seek to use aimed at ensuring its own exit towards the North”, the expert said.

As for the issue that the Iranian President’s visit to Armenia was a counterbalance to the Israeli PM’s visit to Baku, the expert said the visit dates coincided, however, it is incorrect to link one with another. Armenia and Iran have their own agenda and are guided with it. “Iran and Armenia are building their relations for the benefit of the two countries, rather than against any state”, he said.