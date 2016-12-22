Law enforcement agencies issue new details on Spitak murder-suicide of mother and two children

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Lori department of the Investigative Committee continues probing the criminal case on the murder-suicide of a 45 year old woman and two minors, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to forensics the toddlers’ death was caused by asphyxiation which was resulted by pressure of abdominal organs with a blunt item. And the 45 year old woman’s death was caused by asphyxiation by hanging. According to forensic experts, the children died earlier than the woman.

Earlier it was reported that a woman had committed suicide in the entrance of a residential building in Spitak city on December 19. First responders discovered the woman hanged in the entrance, and two children aged 5 and 7 were discovered dead in her apartment.

A criminal case was initiated in the Investigative Department of Lori. According to law enforcement agencies the woman suffered from clinical depression and was registered in the mental institution of Spitak, where she had been subscribed with psychotropic drugs and anti-depressants.

Investigation continues.