Armenia’s industrial growth will comprise 6-7% in 2016

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic results for 2016 will be positive, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan told reporters after the Cabinet session, stating that a significant growth has been recorded in the industrial sector, reports “Armenpress”.

“Based on the 2016 results, the growth of industry will comprise 6-7%. There is a growth also in the export and investments sector. We can speak about this more concrete when summarizing the year”, the Minister said.

In January-October, 2016, the economic activity rate increased by 0.4%. During the same period the export from Armenia was 698 billion AMD which is an increase of 20% compared to the same period of 2015.