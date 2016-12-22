Government not to be able to dismiss Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government approved the draft law on making changes and amendments in the law on “Local self-government in the city of Yerevan”, reports “Armenpress”.

According to the draft law, the right to dismiss Yerevan Mayor by the Government will be suspended.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan said the draft law ensures the implementation of certain regulatory changes set by the Constitution of Armenia.

The draft law proposes to edit Yerevan community’s status in line with the Constitution, to change the term of the city council for 5 years, to define procedure on resignation of the council member.