Director of Institute of CIS countries doesn’t see NKR as part of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan must bear responsibility for the April war, Turkey also has its share of responsibility, Director of the Institute of CIS countries Konstantin Zatulin told reporters in Yerevan, reports “Armenpress”.

“A sad event occurred in April this year when Azerbaijan decided to violate the “status quo” and the ceasefire regime. The four-day war seriously destabilized the situation. As for current situation, the continuous shots, I think those reflect the fact that there is still no settlement in Nagorno Karabakh. My personal opinion is that Nagorno Karabakh cannot be returned to being as part of Azerbaijan”, Zatulin said.