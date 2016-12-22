Armenia repays VAT debt of Russian defense loan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will repay the VAT debt within the framework of the supplies of the defense loan from Russia. The decision was adopted during the December 22 Cabinet meeting, which was presented by deputy defense minister Ara Nazaryan.

For this purpose the Government will allocate 3,256,367.4 AMD (equivalent to 428,469.4 Rubles).

The purpose of the loan is equipping the Armed Forces with engineering and automobile hardware.