New greenhouses to be built for 59 families of Tavush Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. With support from Argentinean-Armenian donors, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched the third phase of its increasingly popular greenhouse program in Armenia’s Tavush Province, the Fund told “Armenpress”.

Greenhouses, each with a total area of 100 square meters, are being built for 57 farming families in the villages of Voskevan, Artsvaberd, Koti, Nerkin Tsaghkavan, Berdavan, Aygehovit, Koghb, Zorakan, Ditavan, and Kirants. Two additional greenhouses are being constructed in the village of Khachardzan, with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Australian affiliate. As part of the project, the beneficiary families will also receive seedlings and be provided with technical consultation.

Maraim Zenjirjian, the project coordinator, says that beneficiaries are selected through a lottery process and must assume a portion of the greenhouse-construction cost. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has received 100 applications after announcing the launch of the program’s third phase. Each greenhouse costs US $5,400, of which $400 is covered by the beneficiary. “Year by year, the number of those who wish to become greenhouse owners increases considerably — which is a great testament to the success of the program,” Zenjirjian says.

Greenhouses have helped significantly boost farming throughout Tavush while providing families with a stable source of income.

As a result of the first and second phases of the program, 43 families in the villages of Ditavan, Kirants, Baghanis, Aygehovit, Vazashen, Gandzakar, and Khachardzan now own and operate their own greenhouses.