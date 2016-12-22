After entering EAEU Armenian business still doesn’t feel that activeness – Artak Zakaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The 4th joint session with the participation of the members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Russian State Duma’s Committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots Affairs is being held in Yerevan, reports “Armenpress”.

Within the framework of the session, the economic cooperation prospects within the Eurasian union, the existing cooperation development opportunities, as well as other integration and economic issues will be discussed. Regional security and stability issues related to the Armenian-Russian military-political and military-technical cooperation are included in the session agenda.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Artak Zakaryan said they will discuss issues of concerns of the both sides and will try to find solutions as a result of the session.

“We are discussing the issue very much that we entered the EAEU, but it seems that our business doesn’t feel that activeness and impact. We are going to hold a discussion on these issues. The concrete result that we expect is the cooperation in the security field. Issues are raised over the current situation in the South Caucasus both among the Armenian public and the Russian political circles, there is a need of regular clarifications since Azerbaijan continuously is spreading fake propaganda, unconstructive approaches within the Russian political circles. Within the framework of the second issue, we must present our approaches on cooperation, we will talk about threats and challenges”, Zakaryan said.

Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the Duma’s committee of CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots Affairs, stated that a lot of works must be done with international organizations in the cooperation field.

“There is really a lot of things to talk about on this issue, how to support each other on a number of issues. This completely relates to Russia since an attempt is made to bring a sanction regime, but the West fails sometimes in many issues. We must discuss issues related to increasing the cooperation effectiveness with the international organizations”, he said.