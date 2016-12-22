PM Karapetyan attaches importance to EAEU draft Customs Code

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government approved the draft agreement on the “Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union”, reports “Armenpress”.

President of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan said it is an inter-state agreement including the EAEU member states.

“The major goal of adopting the Customs Code is to ensure a common customs regulation that includes the transportation of goods through the EAEU customs border, the rules and conditions of using those goods within the EAEU customs space or beyond its borders, import of goods to the EAEU customs space, export of those goods from the EAEU customs space, temporary maintenance and other functions”, Harutyunyan said.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the document and said it was “born” quite difficultly. “It must be maximally adapted to our existing laws and make their access available. Our free economic zone on Iran’s border has also been fixed in the Customs Code”, the PM said, adding that the EAEU states agreed to put a restriction on the field.

The EAEU Customs Code is comprised of 9 sections, 61 chapters and 464 articles.