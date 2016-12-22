Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Manchester United congratulated Henrikh Mkhitaryan on being named as best footballer of Armenia for the 6th consecutive time, reports “Armenpress”.

The Football Federation of Armenia summed up the voting results for “Footballer of the year”. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United has been named best footballer of the year for the 6th consecutive time and a total of 7 times in his career. Overall, 49 in 50 voters have voted for Mkhitaryan, who gained a total of 245 points.