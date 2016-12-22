Government approves establishment of Center of Strategic Initiatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Government approved the bill on establishing the “Center of Strategic Initiatives” and appointing its director.

Minister Davit Harutyunyan, chief of staff of the Government, said a Board of Trustees will be formed and the PM, minister of economic development and investments and the finance minister are ex officio members of the Board.

2 other members of the Board of Trustees will be appointed by the PM and 6 by the private sector.

“We attach great importance to the establishment of this center of strategic initiatives. This is the platform where our vision will be formed, our horizons, in terms of how we see the economic development of our country according to sectors, macro indicators, involvement of necessary financial resources, investments etc.”, PM Karapetyan said.