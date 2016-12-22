Parliament’s fund allocates 1.160.000 AMD as social assistance to families of fallen/wounded soldiers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Board of Trustees of the Parliament’s assistance fund for families of killed/wounded servicemen was held on December 20. Five members of the Board took part in the session : Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan, Parliament chief of staff-general secretary Hrayr Tovmasyan, lawmakers Vahram Baghdasaryan, Michael Manukyan and Tevan Poghosyan and director of the fund Arsen Babayan.

According to the fund’s official website – zinvor.org, the agenda of the session included several proposals on solving household and social problems of the families of fallen or wounded servicemen.

The Board decided to take corresponding actions for solving the abovementioned issues and allocated 1.160.000 AMD from the fund.