Government has specific programs for upcoming year - PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked ministries and state agencies to summarize all assignments which were made during Cabinet meetings and realize them until yearend.

During the Cabinet meeting the PM also tasked to prepare and present the reports of 2016, as well as the events and priority programs of 2017 with the names of responsible persons.

“The program of priority issues and events is today in the government, I am asking you to summarize, follow and determine what’s right and what’s not”, the PM said, adding that the programs of the upcoming year are specific projects, which will be pushed forward by ministers and their deputies.