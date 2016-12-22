Armenia’s MFA to discuss proposals over visas made by Tourism Committee and Civil Aviation Department

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to examine the proposals over provision of Armenia visa, reports “Armenpress”.

“Our Tourism Committee and the Civil Aviation Department presented proposals over the visas concept. Please, discuss this issue and provide a solution to it. Compare it with the procedure of issuing visas in neighboring countries”, the PM said at the Government’s session.