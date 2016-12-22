Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives Russian delegation led by Leonid Kalashnikov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Galust Sahakyan on December 22 held a meeting with the Russian delegation led by Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the Duma’s committee of CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots Affairs, press service of the Parliament told “Armenpress”.

Welcoming the guests, the Parliament Speaker stated that the Armenian-Russian relations have rich history and centuries-old traditional friendship that serve the basis for the existing strategic mutual cooperation between the two states.

Galust Sahakyan extended condolences over the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov. “We condemn that terrible terror attack and share the grief of the Russian people”, the Parliament Speaker said.

He highly appreciated the role of legislative bodies on continuous development of inter-state relations of the two states.

In the context of Armenia-Russia allied and strategic relations, Mr. Sahakyan attached importance to the cooperation in international parliamentary structures and acting with mutually beneficial approaches.

Leonid Kalashnikov thanked for the warm reception and highly appreciated the existing friendship, the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

The sides expressed hope the opinions and proposals made during the Yerevan session will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the further joint works of the Parliaments of the two states.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.