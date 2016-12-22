Arrested family members of Ambassador Karlov’s killer released by Turkish police

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The family of the Turkish policeman who murdered Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara were released from detention by Turkish law enforcement, CNN Turk reported.

The parents, sister, aunt and nephew of the killer were among the detained.

Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off duty police officers, shot and killed Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov on December 19 in Ankara.