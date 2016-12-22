Mkhitaryan among world’s top 100 footballers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United, has been included in “The Guardian’s” list of top 100 footballers.

The British newspaper included 100 best players from around the world, and Mkhitaryan is ranked 57th.

In the previous year, Mkhitaryan was again included in this list, but was 20 points behind than this year.