Parliament convenes extraordinary sitting


YEREVAN, DECEBER 22, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Speaker Galust Sahakyan, in accordance to the Constitution of Armenia, the Parliament convenes an extraordinary sitting on December 22, by the initiative of the Government.

The agenda includes several bills, specifically amending the law on state duty, and ratification of three international agreements.

 



