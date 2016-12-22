Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

HDP Ankara head Ibrahim Binici arrested


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the Turkish law enforcement operations against the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Ibrahim Binici, head of the HDP Ankara office was detained by Turkish police, Anadolu reports.

Binici is accused of being a member of a terrorist organization and carrying out propaganda for a terrorist group.

 



