NKR posts under Azerbaijani sniper fire in overnight ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, using various caliber small arms, the defense ministry of NKR told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement saying: “Overnight December 21-22 Azerbaijani forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, firing small arms. Intense violations occurred in the direction of Martuni, where in addition to firing assault rifles and heavy machine guns, Azerbaijani forces also fired sniper rifles. Overall, Azerbaijan made around 45 ceasefire violations along the entire line of contact, firing more than 800 shots at NKR posts.

The NKR forces continued carrying out their service without engaging countermeasures”.