USSR’s collapse irreversible, new form of integration needed – Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Restoration of the USSR is impossible despite the fact it’s collapse was a calamity. But the logic of the developments show that a new form of integration is necessary in the posy-Soviet area, “Armenpress” reports Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told “Mir” TV channel.

“Putin finds this was a disaster for the peoples living under the roof of one union. It was a disaster that significantly pushed us back from the development path. All the states that are now independent in fact lag decades behind. But we all see that it is impossible to talk about any reverse process. At the same time reasonability dictates that there is a necessity of a new form of integration in the post-Soviet area”, Peskov stressed.