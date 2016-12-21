President Sargsyan receives Human Rights Commissioner of Russia Tatyana Moskalkova

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Human Rights Commissioner of Russia Tatyana Moskalkova on December 21.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic greeted the guest and hoped that the visit of Mrs. Moskalkova to Armenia will foster the cooperation between the institutions of human rights defense of the two countries while the memorandum signed today between the Human Rights Commissioner of Russia and the Human Rights Defender of Armenia is aimed at that goal.

Stressing that the relations between strategic partners Armenia and Russia are developing including various spheres of mutual interest, President Sargsyan mentioned that the active cooperation in the sphere of human rights, as well as the strengthening of democratic institutions are an important ingredient of Armenian-Russian agenda.