Henrikh Mkhitaryan best player of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team and “Manchester United” Henrikh Mkhitaryan is greatly honored to be recognized the best footballer of Armenia for the 6th time. “I feel honoured to have won my 7th Armenian Player of the Year award! Thank you to the Armenian FA, my clubs, my fans and media representatives for believing in me! I have devoted my whole life to football and achieved significant milestones, yet I feel I can still create more history for my club Manchester United and Armenia, a country which I love dearly and is always on my mind”, “Armenpress” reports Mkhitaryan posted on his Facebook page.

The Football Federation of Armenia has summed up the results of the vote for the “Player of the year” nomination. Armenian National team captain and Manchester United midifelder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named player of the year, getting 245 of possible 250 points. Thus, Mkhitaryan was named Armenian player of the year for the 7th time, and 6th time in a row.

Gevorg Ghazaryan is the 2nd, with 56 points, while Marcos Pizzelli is the 3rd with 45 points.